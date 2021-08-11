Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van Sells 6,603 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total transaction of $4,040,111.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
REGN stock opened at $614.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $640.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
