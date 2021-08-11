Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van Sells 6,603 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total transaction of $4,040,111.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REGN stock opened at $614.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $640.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

