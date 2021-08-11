Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo Sells 12,387 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $407.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
