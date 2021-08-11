Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryker stock opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.