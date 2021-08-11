Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHB shares. started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.92. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

