Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stephens

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Everbridge stock opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

