Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3,190.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,761.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,598.50. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,974 shares of company stock valued at $246,530,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

