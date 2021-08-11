Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $325.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.58.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $193.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.10. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $190.33 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

