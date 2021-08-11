Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730.

IAG opened at C$72.75 on Wednesday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.19.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.