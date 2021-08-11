Miles Staude Buys 15,000 Shares of Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) insider Miles Staude bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$17,175.00 ($12,267.86).

Miles Staude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Value Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Miles Staude acquired 4,600 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,198.00 ($3,712.86).

On Friday, May 28th, Miles Staude bought 4,500 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,905.00 ($3,503.57).

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.