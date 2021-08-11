Anthony J. Asher Acquires 1,270 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher bought 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TFS Financial stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.40. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.