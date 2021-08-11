Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 8,278 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $40,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

Performant Financial stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

