Matthew G. Mccrosson Acquires 3,000 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Director Matthew G. Mccrosson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PCSB opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

