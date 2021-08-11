Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,900 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

