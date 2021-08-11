Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s current price.

EPZM has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 18.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,039,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

