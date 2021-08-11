Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TCRX opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

