Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMGO stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

