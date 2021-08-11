Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Waitr has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 656,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,609 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 232,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.