Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lowered to Hold at Truist

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.