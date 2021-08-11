Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 19,404 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 62.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

