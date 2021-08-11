FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HAYN opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $488.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,587,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 309,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Haynes International by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after buying an additional 152,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

