New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE DXC opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

