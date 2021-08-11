New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GATX were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GATX by 291.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.