Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAB. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

