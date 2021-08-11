New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.