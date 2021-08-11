TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TXMD stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 6,178,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 817,037 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

