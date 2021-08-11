Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

