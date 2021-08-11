1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

