Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to “Hold”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Newmark Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.