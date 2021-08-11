Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to “Buy”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

OMAB stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 45.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.