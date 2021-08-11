Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get Galapagos alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of GLPG opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.