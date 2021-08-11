Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.