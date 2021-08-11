Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 8,300 Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DSGN opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.