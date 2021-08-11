Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $272,000 Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $236,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

