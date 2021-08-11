Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $346,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 699.34 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

