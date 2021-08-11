Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $327,000 Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,342.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $970.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.92.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

