Morgan Stanley Has $18.42 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

