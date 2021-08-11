Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,488 Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.51. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

