Virtu Financial LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -0.52.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME).

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.