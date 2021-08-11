China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in China Pharma were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Pharma by 1,015.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Get China Pharma alerts:

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.