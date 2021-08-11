Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308,739 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.23. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

