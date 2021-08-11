Financial Review: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 14.95 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -99.65 Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.33%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Sharecare beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

