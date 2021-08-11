Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,715,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000.

OTCMKTS:AEACU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

