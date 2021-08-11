Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.