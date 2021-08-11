Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of IMARA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.70.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

