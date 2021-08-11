State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 580 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.