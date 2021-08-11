Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of M opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

