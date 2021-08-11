Natalie G. Haag Buys 1,012 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Natalie G. Haag acquired 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $11,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
