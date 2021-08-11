Natalie G. Haag Buys 1,012 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Natalie G. Haag acquired 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $11,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.