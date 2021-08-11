21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

