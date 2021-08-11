Head to Head Survey: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) vs. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.96 $798.90 million $2.61 12.57 KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 9.05 $2.00 billion $1.78 36.97

KKR & Co. Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Resources. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Resources and KKR & Co. Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 3 2 0 1.70 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 3 4 0 2.57

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential downside of 20.17%. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years and KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.65% 13.73% 7.23% KKR & Co. Inc. 54.36% 5.98% 1.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Franklin Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co. Inc. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. It also seeks to make impact investments focused on identifying and investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

