Analyzing Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.29 $15.87 million $0.47 85.00 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.34 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -27.78

Betterware de Mexico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Betterware de Mexico and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Ozon.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Ozon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

